January 20, 08:12 PM • 18012 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 37548 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 33084 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 52928 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 34905 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 48655 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 25975 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29431 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26995 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27567 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Russians attacked Chuhuiv with a drone: three injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Three people were injured as a result of an enemy Geran-2 type drone attack on Chuhuiv. Houses and outbuildings were damaged, and the injured suffered an acute stress reaction.

Russians attacked Chuhuiv with a drone: three injured

Three people were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 20, at about 10:00 p.m., an enemy attack drone hit the territory of the private residential sector of Chuhuiv. According to preliminary data, the armed forces of the Russian Federation used a Geran-2 type UAV.

Houses and outbuildings were damaged.

"A woman and two men suffered an acute stress reaction," the report says.

Addition

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, during the past day, 8 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of shelling, 5 people were injured in the region during the day.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Chuhuiv