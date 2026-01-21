Russians attacked Chuhuiv with a drone: three injured

Three people were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 20, at about 10:00 p.m., an enemy attack drone hit the territory of the private residential sector of Chuhuiv. According to preliminary data, the armed forces of the Russian Federation used a Geran-2 type UAV.

Houses and outbuildings were damaged.

"A woman and two men suffered an acute stress reaction," the report says.

Addition

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, during the past day, 8 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of shelling, 5 people were injured in the region during the day.