Russians attacked a car with civilians in Sumy region - two people died, one was injured

Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office

On Saturday, February 21, Russian occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the Shostka community of Sumy Oblast. As a result, two people died and one was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The war crime occurred around 1:30 PM. A 61-year-old man died, and his 56-year-old wife was injured. Another passenger also sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that resulted in human casualties (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the prosecutor's office stated.

The sanction of the article provides for ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Recall

As a result of a Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 77-year-old man died.