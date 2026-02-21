Russians attacked a car with civilians in Sumy region - two people died, one was injured
Kyiv • UNN
On February 21, Russian occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the Shostka community of Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, two people died, and one was injured.
On Saturday, February 21, Russian occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the Shostka community of Sumy Oblast. As a result, two people died and one was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office.
Details
The war crime occurred around 1:30 PM. A 61-year-old man died, and his 56-year-old wife was injured. Another passenger also sustained injuries incompatible with life.
Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that resulted in human casualties (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The sanction of the article provides for ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.
Recall
As a result of a Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 77-year-old man died.