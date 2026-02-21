Russians attacked a car with civilians in Sumy region - two people died, one was injured

$43.270.00
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 14844 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 16311 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 15614 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 16275 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 23846 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 34311 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26979 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30910 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28490 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 15451 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 12435 views
10-year-old girl dies in Nikopol intensive care from multiple injuries, stepmother charged - Prosecutor General KravchenkoFebruary 21, 08:38 AM • 5632 views
Night attack by Russia caused significant damage to an energy facility in Odesa region - DTEKFebruary 21, 08:45 AM • 7520 views
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in Zaporizhzhia01:35 PM • 5414 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 36524 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 45808 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 57395 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 73154 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 110897 views
Russians attacked a car with civilians in Sumy region - two people died, one was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

On February 21, Russian occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the Shostka community of Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, two people died, and one was injured.

Russians attacked a car with civilians in Sumy region - two people died, one was injured
Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office

On Saturday, February 21, Russian occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the Shostka community of Sumy Oblast. As a result, two people died and one was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The war crime occurred around 1:30 PM. A 61-year-old man died, and his 56-year-old wife was injured. Another passenger also sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that resulted in human casualties (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the prosecutor's office stated.

The sanction of the article provides for ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Recall

As a result of a Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 77-year-old man died.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine