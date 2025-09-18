Russians are trying to capture Kamianske and Plavni to reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia - military

$41.190.02
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 5266 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 5356 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 6934 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 14933 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 12468 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 37455 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 41552 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32404 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31267 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 18063 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 19462 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 13870 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 12410 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 8534 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 5290 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 8704 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 14945 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 37462 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 38760 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 12470 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 20114 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 20635 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 19443 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 48884 views
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
WhatsApp
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Russians are trying to capture Kamianske and Plavni to reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia - military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding their positions and repelling all attacks, despite the complete destruction of Kamianske by the enemy.

Russians are trying to capture Kamianske and Plavni to reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia - military

Russian invaders are trying to capture the settlements of Kamyanske and Plavni in order to continue the offensive on Prydniprovske and reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces are holding their positions and repelling all attacks, said Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Ukraine Defense Forces, on the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

Throughout the summer, the enemy has been trying to dislodge us from both Kamyanske and Plavni. They continue these unsuccessful attempts

- Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn also added that Kamyanske has been completely destroyed by the enemy. However, according to him, the Defense Forces are holding on and not allowing the Russians to completely capture this settlement.

Because from Kamyanske and Plavni, which are located somewhat to the west on the bank of the former Kakhovka reservoir, from there, firstly, one can develop an offensive on the next settlement, which is Stepnohirsk, and another such settlement is Prydniprovske. And this is already, in fact, reaching the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia

- the military said.

Addition

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at the request of UNN, confirmed the information regarding the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, to dismiss the commanders of the 17th Army Corps, Volodymyr Silenko, and the 20th Corps, Maksym Kituhin.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, refuted the statements of Russian propaganda about the alleged control of the occupiers over part of Kupyansk. According to him, the circulated footage of a Russian running with a tricolor in the city does not reflect reality - this man has already been eliminated by the soldiers of the Defense Forces.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Zaporizhzhia