Russians are trying to capture Kamianske and Plavni to reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia - military

Russian invaders are trying to capture the settlements of Kamyanske and Plavni in order to continue the offensive on Prydniprovske and reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces are holding their positions and repelling all attacks, said Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Ukraine Defense Forces, on the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

Throughout the summer, the enemy has been trying to dislodge us from both Kamyanske and Plavni. They continue these unsuccessful attempts - Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn also added that Kamyanske has been completely destroyed by the enemy. However, according to him, the Defense Forces are holding on and not allowing the Russians to completely capture this settlement.

Because from Kamyanske and Plavni, which are located somewhat to the west on the bank of the former Kakhovka reservoir, from there, firstly, one can develop an offensive on the next settlement, which is Stepnohirsk, and another such settlement is Prydniprovske. And this is already, in fact, reaching the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia - the military said.

Addition

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at the request of UNN, confirmed the information regarding the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, to dismiss the commanders of the 17th Army Corps, Volodymyr Silenko, and the 20th Corps, Maksym Kituhin.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, refuted the statements of Russian propaganda about the alleged control of the occupiers over part of Kupyansk. According to him, the circulated footage of a Russian running with a tricolor in the city does not reflect reality - this man has already been eliminated by the soldiers of the Defense Forces.