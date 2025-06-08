Russians are attacking Ukraine with ударні БпЛА, air defense is working in Kyiv and the region

On Sunday, June 08, in the evening, the movement of enemy strike UAVs was recorded in a number of regions, and air defense (air defense) is operating in Kyiv and the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA), and the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA).

Kyiv region! The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are operating in the region - KOVA reported at 22:21.

On Sunday evening, the Air Force reported the movement of strike UAVs in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, and Zaporizhia regions.

At 22:46, an alarm was also announced in Kyiv due to strike UAVs.

At 23:37, KMVA reported on the operation of air defense in Kyiv and possible new targets.

"The capital is working on air defense forces. We ask residents and guests of the city to remain in shelters until the alarm signal is given. There are still air targets on approach to the capital. The enemy attack continues," the KMVA statement reads.