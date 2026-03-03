Russian UAV attacked Chuhuiv, five injured, including a child

Photo: t.me/synegubov

On Tuesday, March 3, Russian occupiers shelled the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, injuring several people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

As a result of an enemy UAV strike, a private house and several outbuildings were damaged. Five people, including a 7-year-old girl, required medical assistance.

On the night of March 3, Russian occupiers launched 136 drones at Ukraine, 127 of which were shot down or suppressed by the Defense Forces.

The SBU counterintelligence detained a freelance psychologist who, at the behest of Russian special services, tried to get a job at a district territorial recruitment center in Kharkiv region.