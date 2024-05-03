Russian troops used chemical munitions over 440 times last month - General Staff

Over the past month, mobile groups of the support forces and other units of the Defense Forces recorded 444 cases of enemy use of ammunition containing hazardous chemicals, which is 71 cases more than in the previous period. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the main method of delivery is the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly with K-51 drops.

In total, from February 2023 to April 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces recorded 1,891 cases of the use of ammunition with hazardous chemicals by the Russian Federation.

The enemy continues to use munitions containing hazardous chemicals, which violates the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction, as well as the laws and customs of warfare, - the General Staff emphasized.

Recall

The United States accused Russia of using chloropicrin chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops and imposed new sanctions on Russian organizations involved in chemical and biological weapons programs.