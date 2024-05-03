Russian troops used chemical munitions over 440 times last month - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100383 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110882 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153539 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157261 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253431 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174810 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165954 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227529 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113092 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 25584 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 39112 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 26210 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32651 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29947 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253431 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227529 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213388 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239041 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225704 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100387 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70439 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76961 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113500 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114367 views
Russian troops used chemical munitions over 440 times last month - General Staff

Russian troops used chemical munitions over 440 times last month - General Staff

Kyiv

 • 22559 views

Last month, Russian troops used munitions containing hazardous chemicals 444 times, in violation of international laws and conventions.

Over the past month, mobile groups of the support forces and other units of the Defense Forces recorded 444 cases of enemy use of ammunition containing hazardous chemicals, which is 71 cases more than in the previous period. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the main method of delivery is the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly with K-51 drops.

In total, from February 2023 to April 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces recorded 1,891 cases of the use of ammunition with hazardous chemicals by the Russian Federation.

The enemy continues to use munitions containing hazardous chemicals, which violates the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction, as well as the laws and customs of warfare,

- the General Staff emphasized.

Recall

The United States accused Russia of using chloropicrin chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops and imposed new sanctions on Russian organizations involved in chemical and biological weapons programs.

Olga Rozgon

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States

