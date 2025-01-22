Russian troops shell Kostyantynivka since morning: two wounded reported

In Donetsk region, Russian troops have been shelling Kostyantynivka since the morning, wounding two people, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"2 people wounded in shelling of Kostyantynivka. Since early morning today, the city has been under constant artillery and aviation fire. We know about 2 wounded: 74-year-old man and 59-year-old woman," wrote Filashkin.

According to the head of the RMA, at least 5 private houses, a power line, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged.

Also, according to preliminary information, a house and a garage were damaged in Mykolayivka of the Kostyantynivka community.

Addendum

According to the regional police department, one person was killed and three were wounded in Russian attacks in Donetsk region over the past day. Police recorded 3,829 enemy attacks over the day. The shelling hit 12 settlements, and 73 civilian objects, including 54 residential buildings, were damaged:

Russians shelled Pokrovsk with drones and artillery, killing one person and injuring another, damaging 2 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, a car, and a garage.

The enemy attacked Bilytske with 3 FAB bombs - 2 civilians were wounded. The administrative building, an outbuilding, and cars were destroyed.

The occupiers dropped a FAB-250 bomb on Rodynske and attacked the enterprise with a drone, damaging it.

The Russian army struck Konstantinovka with 10 FAB-250 bombs, destroying 3 apartment buildings and 14 private houses, an educational institution, a company, and a power line.

The enemy attacked Sloviansk with a FAB-250 bomb, damaging 10 private houses.

Russians advance in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions - DeepState