Russian troops shell Kostyantynivka since morning: two wounded reported

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 99857 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101494 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109449 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112193 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133354 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136648 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103814 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113462 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121054 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 71378 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115934 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 43727 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 43722 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 99819 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133353 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136647 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168090 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157777 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32013 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 43722 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115934 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121054 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140691 views
Russian troops shell Kostyantynivka since morning: two wounded reported

Russian troops shell Kostyantynivka since morning: two wounded reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26339 views

Two people were wounded in Kostyantynivka as a result of Russian shelling, 5 private houses and infrastructure were damaged. Over the past day, 1 person died and 3 were wounded in hostile attacks in Donetsk region.

In Donetsk region, Russian troops have been shelling Kostyantynivka since the morning, wounding two people, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"2 people wounded in shelling of Kostyantynivka. Since early morning today, the city has been under constant artillery and aviation fire. We know about 2 wounded: 74-year-old man and 59-year-old woman," wrote Filashkin.

According to the head of the RMA, at least 5 private houses, a power line, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged.

Also, according to preliminary information, a house and a garage were damaged in Mykolayivka of the Kostyantynivka community.

Addendum

According to the regional police department, one person was killed and three were wounded in Russian attacks in Donetsk region over the past day. Police recorded 3,829 enemy attacks over the day. The shelling hit 12 settlements, and 73 civilian objects, including 54 residential buildings, were damaged:

  • Russians shelled Pokrovsk with drones and artillery, killing one person and injuring another, damaging 2 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, a car, and a garage.
    • The enemy attacked Bilytske with 3 FAB bombs - 2 civilians were wounded. The administrative building, an outbuilding, and cars were destroyed.
      • The occupiers dropped a FAB-250 bomb on Rodynske and attacked the enterprise with a drone, damaging it.
        • The Russian army struck Konstantinovka with 10 FAB-250 bombs, destroying 3 apartment buildings and 14 private houses, an educational institution, a company, and a power line.
          • The enemy attacked Sloviansk with a FAB-250 bomb, damaging 10 private houses.

            Russians advance in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions - DeepState21.01.25, 02:28 • 107402 views

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            War
            fab-250FAB-250
            luhanskLuhansk
            donetskDonetsk
            kharkivKharkiv

            Contact us about advertising