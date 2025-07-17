Russian troops lost 1190 occupiers and 453 units of equipment in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
04:00 AM • 20572 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 34054 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 61812 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 55031 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 62098 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 144904 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 64550 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 75548 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 89873 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 91468 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.8m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news
Slovakia will never support the EU's rejection of Russian gas and asks to postpone sanctions - FicoJuly 16, 09:14 PM • 37550 views
Trump is a patient man, but there's a nuance: US State Department on the 50-day deadline for RussiaJuly 16, 09:28 PM • 23696 views
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: detailsJuly 16, 10:55 PM • 21025 views
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone Production01:16 AM • 17273 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualties01:38 AM • 31115 views
Publications
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack04:00 AM • 20569 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 144902 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 113547 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 265996 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 181301 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 121927 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 146601 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 90587 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 105157 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 130882 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

Russian troops lost 1190 occupiers and 453 units of equipment in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1596 views

Over the past day, from July 16 to July 17, Russian troops lost 1190 occupiers and 453 units of military equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.07.25 amount to 1,038,650 personnel eliminated.

Russian troops lost 1190 occupiers and 453 units of equipment in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, from July 16 to July 17, Russian troops lost 1,190 occupiers killed and wounded, as well as 453 units of military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,038,650 (+1,190) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,029 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22,996 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30,438 (+43)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,440 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,197 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 46,414 (+250)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,491 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 55,383 (+154)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,932 (0)

                              The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Over the past day, 112 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers used 1,292 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,140 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions. In the Pokrovsk direction, 207 occupiers were neutralized.

                              "Mutual benefit": US wants to buy Ukrainian drones - Zelenskyy17.07.25, 01:53 • 3996 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Tesla
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              S&P 500
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Brent Oil
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gold
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gas TTF
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9