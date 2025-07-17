Russian troops lost 1190 occupiers and 453 units of equipment in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, from July 16 to July 17, Russian troops lost 1,190 occupiers killed and wounded, as well as 453 units of military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.07.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,038,650 (+1,190) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 11,029 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22,996 (+1)

artillery systems ‒ 30,438 (+43)

MLRS ‒ 1,440 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1,197 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 421 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 46,414 (+250)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,491 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 55,383 (+154)

special equipment ‒ 3,932 (0)

The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

Recall

Over the past day, 112 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers used 1,292 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,140 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions. In the Pokrovsk direction, 207 occupiers were neutralized.

