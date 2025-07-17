Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States of America is interested in purchasing Ukrainian-made drones. At the same time, Kyiv seeks to acquire other weapons from American manufacturers. He stated this on July 16 during an interview with Newsmax.

Details

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with President Donald Trump, he said that Ukraine wants to purchase weapons from the United States to create an "air shield." This includes not only Patriot systems but also other technologies to protect the Ukrainian sky.

The Ukrainian leader noted that this is a mutually beneficial cooperation, as Americans have shown interest in Ukrainian drones.

We produce a lot ourselves. We do a lot to protect our sky and our people. There are many drones that only we have. And we are discussing this with President Trump. I told him that I want to buy something from you, something that only you have. And he said that America wants to buy drones made in Ukraine. I think this is a mutual benefit. - Zelenskyy noted.

It should be recalled that Ukraine developed a plan "B" in case of cessation of arms supplies from the USA, increasing its own production and joint ventures. The country is working on protecting its airspace and developing new technological solutions to combat various threats.

JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry" and the American D&M Holding Company signed an agreement on the creation of a joint venture in the USA. It will produce special chemicals for ammunition used by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Biden failed to stop this war, but I am confident that Trump can - Zelenskyy