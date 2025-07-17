"Mutual benefit": US wants to buy Ukrainian drones - Zelenskyy

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 06:08 PM • 12560 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 31736 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 32346 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 40734 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 110514 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 57491 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 72315 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 88780 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 90866 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 95733 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.9m/s
86%
745mm
Popular news
The death toll in Chernivtsi increased after the Russian missile strike on July 12July 16, 03:26 PM • 11331 views
SAP opened proceedings against Stefanishyna: what is knownJuly 16, 03:39 PM • 14584 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed what the station in Pokrovsk looks like nowJuly 16, 04:43 PM • 10715 views
Restaurateur Katsurin poisoned in his own establishment in Lviv: 11 more people affectedJuly 16, 05:07 PM • 11519 views
In Dobropillia, the death toll from the Russian strike on the shopping center has risen to 2, with 22 people injured - OMAJuly 16, 06:05 PM • 13315 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 110519 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 96553 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 248913 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 165235 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 166598 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 113327 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 138680 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 83366 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 98462 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 124720 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

"Mutual benefit": US wants to buy Ukrainian drones - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

President Zelenskyy announced the US's interest in purchasing Ukrainian drones. Ukraine, in turn, seeks to acquire American weaponry, including Patriot systems, to create an "air shield."

"Mutual benefit": US wants to buy Ukrainian drones - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States of America is interested in purchasing Ukrainian-made drones. At the same time, Kyiv seeks to acquire other weapons from American manufacturers. He stated this on July 16 during an interview with Newsmax.

Details

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with President Donald Trump, he said that Ukraine wants to purchase weapons from the United States to create an "air shield." This includes not only Patriot systems but also other technologies to protect the Ukrainian sky.

The Ukrainian leader noted that this is a mutually beneficial cooperation, as Americans have shown interest in Ukrainian drones.

We produce a lot ourselves. We do a lot to protect our sky and our people. There are many drones that only we have. And we are discussing this with President Trump. I told him that I want to buy something from you, something that only you have. And he said that America wants to buy drones made in Ukraine. I think this is a mutual benefit.

- Zelenskyy noted.

It should be recalled that Ukraine developed a plan "B" in case of cessation of arms supplies from the USA, increasing its own production and joint ventures. The country is working on protecting its airspace and developing new technological solutions to combat various threats.

JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry" and the American D&M Holding Company signed an agreement on the creation of a joint venture in the USA. It will produce special chemicals for ammunition used by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Biden failed to stop this war, but I am confident that Trump can - Zelenskyy16.07.25, 13:32 • 2616 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarTechnologies
Ukroboronprom
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9