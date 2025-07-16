Biden failed to stop this war, but I am confident that Trump can - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Joe Biden was unable to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, but there is confidence that his successor Donald Trump will be able to. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Newsmax, as reported by UNN.

Details

I don't want to criticize anyone. I am grateful for everything America has done for us during this war. Biden was unable to end this war, but I am confident that President Trump will be able to do so - Zelenskyy stated.

The President also expressed conviction that "Trump understands that Putin is lying to him" and emphasized that "it is very important that Trump sees this for himself."

Addition

President Zelenskyy stated that a demonstration of force would compel the Russian dictator to come to the negotiating table, possibly without its use. He emphasized that Russians only understand force, which is why Ukraine needs strong sanctions and weapons.