The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
12:12 PM
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
07:08 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Biden failed to stop this war, but I am confident that Trump can - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Joe Biden failed to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, but expressed confidence that his successor Donald Trump would be able to do so. Zelenskyy also believes that Trump understands Putin's lies and that a show of force will compel Russia to negotiate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Joe Biden was unable to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, but there is confidence that his successor Donald Trump will be able to. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Newsmax, as reported by UNN.

Details

I don't want to criticize anyone. I am grateful for everything America has done for us during this war. Biden was unable to end this war, but I am confident that President Trump will be able to do so

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President also expressed conviction that "Trump understands that Putin is lying to him" and emphasized that "it is very important that Trump sees this for himself."

Addition

President Zelenskyy stated that a demonstration of force would compel the Russian dictator to come to the negotiating table, possibly without its use. He emphasized that Russians only understand force, which is why Ukraine needs strong sanctions and weapons.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
