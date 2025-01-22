Russian troops attacked rescuers in Kherson and the region, one injured

Russian troops attacked rescuers in Kherson region today, a rescuer was injured and equipment caught fire during the enemy shelling of Kherson, and in Bilozerka, the occupiers fired at a fire and rescue unit, damaging the building, the regional State Emergency Service reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

“This afternoon, the Russian army shelled one of the neighborhoods of Kherson. Rescuers who were conducting emergency rescue operations came under fire. One of the rescuers was injured and is currently being treated in a hospital,” the SES reported.

The SES engineering equipment caught fire, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

“At the same time, the occupants fired at a fire and rescue unit in the village of Bilozerka. Fortunately, none of the personnel was injured, the rescuers were in a shelter. The building and roof of the unit were damaged,” the SES said.

Addendum [1

According to the Kherson RMA, three people have been injured in the region since the morning due to enemy shelling.

At approximately 08:30, Russian troops attacked Kherson from a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, a 46-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to her arms and legs.

Later it became known that Russian troops shelled Blahovishchenske. A 76-year-old man who was on the street was hit by the enemy.

At noon, the Russian occupiers shelled Bilozerka with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 30-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and contusion.

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, 25 localities, including the city of Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements , in particular, damaged 2 multi-storey buildings and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline and private cars.

Initially, it was reported that 1 person was killed and 11 others were wounded in the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Later, Prokudin reported that a 56-year-old man who was hit by a Russian UAV in Kherson yesterday morning died in hospital.