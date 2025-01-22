Russian troops attacked rescuers in Kherson and the region, one injured

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 99777 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101485 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109440 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112188 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136643 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103814 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113462 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121050 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 71358 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115929 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 43713 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 43684 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 99777 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133350 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136643 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168087 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157773 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 31984 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 43684 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115929 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121050 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140688 views
Actual
Russian troops attacked rescuers in Kherson and the region, one injured

Russian troops attacked rescuers in Kherson and the region, one injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29462 views

During the shelling of Kherson, a rescuer was injured and the equipment of the State Emergency Service caught fire. In Bilozerka, the occupiers shelled a fire and rescue unit, damaging the building.

Russian troops attacked rescuers in Kherson region today, a rescuer was injured and equipment caught fire during the enemy shelling of Kherson, and in Bilozerka, the occupiers fired at a fire and rescue unit, damaging the building, the regional State Emergency Service reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

“This afternoon, the Russian army shelled one of the neighborhoods of Kherson. Rescuers who were conducting emergency rescue operations came under fire. One of the rescuers was injured and is currently being treated in a hospital,” the SES reported.

The SES engineering equipment caught fire, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

“At the same time, the occupants fired at a fire and rescue unit in the village of Bilozerka. Fortunately, none of the personnel was injured, the rescuers were in a shelter. The building and roof of the unit were damaged,” the SES said.

Addendum [1

According to the Kherson RMA, three people have been injured in the region since the morning due to enemy shelling.

At approximately 08:30, Russian troops attacked Kherson from a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, a 46-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to her arms and legs.

Later it became known that Russian troops shelled Blahovishchenske. A 76-year-old man who was on the street was hit by the enemy. 

At noon, the Russian occupiers shelled Bilozerka with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 30-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and contusion.

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, 25 localities, including the city of Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements , in particular, damaged 2  multi-storey buildings and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline and private cars.

Initially, it was reported that 1 person was killed and 11 others were wounded in the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Later, Prokudin reported that a 56-year-old man who was hit by a Russian UAV in Kherson yesterday morning died in hospital. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising