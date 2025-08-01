Russian terror against Kyiv yesterday was a slap in the face to all peace efforts by Putin - Sybiha

$41.710.05
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 16767 views
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 24915 views
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 20747 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 36153 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 88391 views
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 57003 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 139883 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 137825 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 111746 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 119616 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Previously put forward demands to Ukraine remain unchanged - Putin11:58 AM • 9204 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 19444 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 14663 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 16756 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 24897 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 88375 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
An-178
Mi-24
Antonov An-225 Mriya
Mi-8

Russian terror against Kyiv yesterday was a slap in the face to all peace efforts by Putin - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia's attack on Kyiv on July 31 is a slap in the face to peace efforts and the American side. He emphasized the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

The Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 was a slap in the face from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to all peace efforts, including the American side. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski during a visit to Poland, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday's Russian terror against Kyiv was a slap in Putin's face to all peace efforts, a slap in the face to the American side. He is imitating a diplomatic process to avoid sanctions. We must raise the price of Russian aggression. Sanctions must be devastating, they must destroy the Russian economy

- said Sybiha.

He emphasized that about 70% of the shadow fleet, which transports Russian oil, passes through the Baltic Sea.

Ukraine is actively working to impose sanctions on companies directly involved in importing Russian oil by the shadow fleet. In the next period, Poland will chair the Baltic Union. It is very important to pay attention to this

- added Sybiha.

In addition, the minister pointed out three key pressure points to force Russia to peace: sanctions pressure, isolation, and full use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine seeks to end the war with Russia this year, but for now, Russia is only imitating peace talks. Sanctions, which US President Donald Trump promised to impose against Russia, can bring peace closer.

 The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 increased to 28

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Radosław Sikorski
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland