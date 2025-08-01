Russian terror against Kyiv yesterday was a slap in the face to all peace efforts by Putin - Sybiha

The Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 was a slap in the face from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to all peace efforts, including the American side. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski during a visit to Poland, UNN reports.

Yesterday's Russian terror against Kyiv was a slap in Putin's face to all peace efforts, a slap in the face to the American side. He is imitating a diplomatic process to avoid sanctions. We must raise the price of Russian aggression. Sanctions must be devastating, they must destroy the Russian economy - said Sybiha.

He emphasized that about 70% of the shadow fleet, which transports Russian oil, passes through the Baltic Sea.

Ukraine is actively working to impose sanctions on companies directly involved in importing Russian oil by the shadow fleet. In the next period, Poland will chair the Baltic Union. It is very important to pay attention to this - added Sybiha.

In addition, the minister pointed out three key pressure points to force Russia to peace: sanctions pressure, isolation, and full use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Ukraine seeks to end the war with Russia this year, but for now, Russia is only imitating peace talks. Sanctions, which US President Donald Trump promised to impose against Russia, can bring peace closer.

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 increased to 28.