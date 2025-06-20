$41.690.06
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Russian tanker, after eight years in Polish port, to be scrapped

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Russian tanker "Khatanga" left the port of Gdynia after eight years, where it "caused damage and threatened navigational safety." The vessel, already considered scrap, will be sent to Denmark for disposal.

Russian tanker, after eight years in Polish port, to be scrapped

In Poland, after eight years of being in the port of Gdynia, the Russian tanker "Khatanga" has left it. The vessel had been there since 2017, causing damage and threatening navigation safety, Arkadiusz Marchewka, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland, said on Friday, as reported by RMF FM, writes UNN.

We are removing Russian scrap metal from Poland. The previous government did nothing with it for years. The Russian ship just stood in port. They did not pay any fees... The safety of our ports is key

- Arkadiusz Marchewka said on Friday.

The tanker will be sent to Denmark, where, as Marchewska said, it will be "cut into pieces." The Maritime Office in Gdynia reported that the vessel already had official scrap status.

The procedure for "removing" the vessel and transporting it to the shipyard in Denmark falls under strict norms of European law and required international cooperation.

Since the vessel was not fit for independent navigation, technical work had been carried out on board since March to facilitate its removal. In March, the tanker broke loose from the pier twice, threatening the safety of other vessels.

The Maritime Office in Gdynia announced on Friday that the "removal" of "Khatanga" from the port of Gdynia fits into the context of the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union, which ends in June and has the motto "Security, Europe!".

Supplement

Australia has for the first time introduced targeted sanctions against 60 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet, which are used to circumvent international restrictions. The sanctions will affect vessels' access to ports, their insurance, and maintenance.

The captain of a Russian tanker is suspected of polluting the sea, causing over UAH 20 billion in damages. In December 2024, 1,500 tons of fuel oil leaked from the tanker into Ukrainian waters.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Council of the European Union
Australia
Denmark
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
