British Prime Minister Starmer to Trump: "Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy sector are particularly brutal and insidious"

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called recent Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure particularly brutal and insidious. This is reported by UNN with reference to the UK government.

Details

The head of the British government held a conversation with US President Donald Trump. He stated that the brutal Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, particularly on energy systems, were especially insidious as temperatures dropped below -20 °C.

Additionally

US President Donald Trump stated that the week-long pause in shelling Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which he personally requested from Vladimir Putin, officially ended on Sunday. He added that the Russian dictator kept his promise not to attack cities during the agreed period, despite the fact that the night attack on February 3 was one of the most powerful in recent times.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump was not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on February 3.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects a reaction from the United States of America to the Russian strikes, as Russia responded to America's request to cease strikes with a record number of ballistic missiles.