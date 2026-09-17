Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region: three killed and five wounded

The enemy attacked Dnipro on the evening of Thursday, September 17. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the strike caused a fire.

Two people were injured. They are under medical supervision - Hanzha stated.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service reported that three people were killed and another 5 were injured in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian strikes.

During the day, the enemy attacked five districts of the region more than 40 times - Kamianske, Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad and Synelnykove. A private house, trucks and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Fires broke out at the sites of the strikes. Rescuers extinguished all the fires - the statement says.

We remind you

A day of mourning has been declared in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region for those killed as a result of yesterday's strike by the Russian army on a bus.

A man wounded during the Russian attack on Dnipro on September 11 has died in hospital