Russian strike on Kramatorsk: death toll rises to three

The number of victims of the Russian strike in Kramatorsk on July 31 has increased. Three people died and 10 were injured, said the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

People may still be under the rubble of the 5-story building; the search and rescue operation is ongoing. In total, at least 30 houses and 13 cars were damaged as a result of the strike. - wrote the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Recall

On Thursday, July 31, Russian occupiers shelled Kramatorsk. The central part of the city came under attack.

It later became known that as a result of the Russian strike on a 5-story building in Kramatorsk, 1 person died and 11 were injured.

UNN also reported that on the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including reactive "Shaheds," and then by missiles.