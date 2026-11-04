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Russian strike on Komyshuvakha: death toll rises, more than 30 people remain under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

After Russia’s attack on Komyshuvakha on November 2, at least 40 people were killed and 59 are considered missing. As many as 38 people may be under the rubble.

Russian strike on Komyshuvakha: death toll rises, more than 30 people remain under the rubble

As a result of the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region on November 2, the death toll has risen to 37 people. At the same time, it is reported that the number may already be 40, UNN reports, citing the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As of now, 12 people have already been identified. Fifty-nine people are still considered missing. Some of them will probably be identified among those already found. Another 38 people may remain under the rubble

- the police statement said.

At the same time, law enforcement officers noted that the bodies of some people recovered from the rubble cannot be identified visually. Specialists from the regional police center for searching for persons missing under special circumstances are working with the relatives of those killed: they are collecting biological samples for subsequent DNA profiling and comparative testing.

This procedure requires not only professional expertise but also considerable psychological resilience. Police officers accompany families at every stage, provide all necessary support, and explain the identification procedure

- the police reported.

Additionally

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. The enemy strikes damaged the premises of an educational institution, an outbuilding, and vehicles. The Prosecutor's Office reported that people were under the rubble.

Earlier, UNN reported that 31 people had been killed. It was also previously known that 48 people were missing as a result of the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia region, November 3–5 were declared days of mourning following the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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