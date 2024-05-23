russian strike on Kharkiv: rescuers extinguish fire at an enterprise

In Kharkiv, a fire at an enterprise caused by a rocket attack was extinguished. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

A fire at an enterprise in Kharkiv caused by Russian rocket fire is extinguished. The number of victims increased to 21. 7 people died - the rescuers said.

Recall

On May 23, at about 10:30, the occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Seven people were killed.

"Words do not intercept missiles": amid russian strikes on Kharkiv, Kuleba calls for more Patriot systems to be transferred to Ukraine