russian strike on Kharkiv: rescuers extinguish fire at an enterprise
Kyiv • UNN
A fire at an enterprise in Kharkiv, caused by a russian missile attack that killed 7 people and injured 21 others, is largely extinguished.
In Kharkiv, a fire at an enterprise caused by a rocket attack was extinguished. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.
Details
A fire at an enterprise in Kharkiv caused by Russian rocket fire is extinguished. The number of victims increased to 21. 7 people died
Recall
On May 23, at about 10:30, the occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Seven people were killed.
