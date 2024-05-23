"Words do not intercept missiles": amid russian strikes on Kharkiv, Kuleba calls for more Patriot systems to be transferred to Ukraine

russia's recent massive attacks on Kharkiv are yet another proof that Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense, including more Patriot systems. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

russia launched multiple missile strikes on Kharkiv and Lyubotyn, causing casualties and destruction. This horrific attack should remind everyone in the world that Ukraine still urgently needs seven Patriot systems - Kuleba said.

He also thanked Germany once again for the transfer of another air defense system and emphasized that this is still not enough.

Enemy fires at railway infrastructure in Kharkiv region: there are hits, six railway workers are wounded

Ukraine's Foreign Minister reminded that every day of delay and debate not only costs lives, but also brings the possibility of a bigger war in Europe closer

Without naming and shaming, I once again call on the countries that have Patriot systems to speed up their decision-making and provide these systems to Ukraine. I believe that seven Patriot systems are a small price to pay for lasting peace in Europe. But we need them now, not tomorrow. Unfortunately, words of solidarity alone do not intercept russian missiles - Dmytro Kuleba said.

Recall

On May 23, at about 10:30, the occupiers shot at a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Preliminary, the attack was carried out with S-300 or S-400 missiles.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, the death toll from the russian shelling of Kharkiv has risen to seven, and another 16 people were wounded.