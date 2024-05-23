"Words do not intercept missiles": amid russian strikes on Kharkiv, Kuleba calls for more Patriot systems to be transferred to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 56621 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102680 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145821 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150253 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246433 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173258 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164672 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148216 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223670 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113021 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47869 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59838 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 99253 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39437 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32415 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246425 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223668 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209991 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235868 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222800 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 56588 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32415 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39437 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112100 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113054 views
"Words do not intercept missiles": amid russian strikes on Kharkiv, Kuleba calls for more Patriot systems to be transferred to Ukraine

"Words do not intercept missiles": amid russian strikes on Kharkiv, Kuleba calls for more Patriot systems to be transferred to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18319 views

russia's massive missile attacks on Kharkiv underscore Ukraine's urgent need for seven Patriot air defense systems to intercept russian missiles and prevent further casualties and destruction.

russia's recent massive attacks on Kharkiv are yet another proof that Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense, including more Patriot systems. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

russia launched multiple missile strikes on Kharkiv and Lyubotyn, causing casualties and destruction. This horrific attack should remind everyone in the world that Ukraine still urgently needs seven Patriot systems

- Kuleba said. 

He also thanked Germany once again for the transfer of another air defense system and emphasized that this is still not enough.

Enemy fires at railway infrastructure in Kharkiv region: there are hits, six railway workers are wounded23.05.24, 13:04 • 25603 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister reminded that every day of delay and debate not only costs lives, but also brings the possibility of a bigger war in Europe closer

Without naming and shaming, I once again call on the countries that have Patriot systems to speed up their decision-making and provide these systems to Ukraine. I believe that seven Patriot systems are a small price to pay for lasting peace in Europe. But we need them now, not tomorrow. Unfortunately, words of solidarity alone do not intercept russian missiles

- Dmytro Kuleba said. 

Recall 

On May 23, at about 10:30, the occupiers shot at a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Preliminary, the attack was carried out with S-300 or S-400 missiles.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, the death toll from the russian shelling of Kharkiv has risen to seven, and another 16 people were wounded.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising