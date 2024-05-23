Enemy fires at railway infrastructure in Kharkiv region: there are hits, six railway workers are wounded

Several railroad infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the region were hit during a series of strikes in Kharkiv region on May 23. Preliminary, six railroad workers were injured, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported, according to UNN.

The terrorist country continues to strike at the civilian railway infrastructure of Kharkiv region. We have confirmation of several hits on our facilities in the city and region - Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

It is believed that the workers were in a shelter at the time of the strikes. According to preliminary data, six railroad workers were injured. They were provided with medical assistance. There were no casualties.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that trains continue to run on schedule.

Addendum

According to the updated data , six people were killedand 16 others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv.