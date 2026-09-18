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Russian shelling and bad weather caused power outages in five regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

In four regions, the outages were caused by shelling; in Zhytomyr region, by bad weather. Emergency crews are restoring electricity supply.

Russian shelling and bad weather caused power outages in five regions

Power outages were recorded in five regions of Ukraine due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and bad weather. Emergency crews are already restoring power wherever the security situation permits. The Ministry of Energy reports this, UNN writes.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kharkiv regions remain without power as of this morning. Restoration work is ongoing everywhere the security situation permits

- the statement reads.

Due to bad weather, 24 settlements in the Zhytomyr region remain without electricity. Repair crews are working to restore power.

No electricity supply restrictions are forecast for today. In the event of changes, consumers are advised to monitor the situation with energy supplies via the official resources of distribution system operators.

Energy companies urge consumers to shift the use of high-powered appliances to daytime hours—from 11:00 to 15:00—and to use electricity sparingly from 18:00 to 22:00.

Zelenskyy stated that the energy truce is currently not in effect15.09.26, 22:56 • 3545 views

Olga Rozgon

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