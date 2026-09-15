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Zelenskyy stated that the energy truce is currently not in effect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Ukraine is ready for an energy truce, but Russia continues to strike energy facilities and critical infrastructure.

Zelenskyy stated that the energy truce is currently not in effect

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CBS News that the energy truce is currently not in effect, and also emphasized that Ukraine is ready for it, reports UNN.

We are ready for an energy truce, but you must understand what this means for us. For Putin, energy means selling oil and gas. For us, energy means having electricity for our people 

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues its strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, ordinary logistics, and critical infrastructure.

The energy truce between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is still being worked out; there is no final agreement yet — FT14.09.26, 20:09 • 23372 views

Antonina Tumanova

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