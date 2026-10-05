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Senegal was hit by major flooding just weeks before the Summer Youth Olympic Games; there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Heavy rains caused flooding, loss of life and the destruction of buildings in Senegal. Authorities warned of further rainfall and the possible postponement of classes.

Senegal was hit by major flooding just weeks before the Summer Youth Olympic Games; there are casualties

This weekend in Senegal, heavy rains caused flooding on roads and the collapse of buildings. The government reported that several people had died and warned of the likelihood of further rainfall, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Flash floods in the capital Dakar and other parts of the country disrupted traffic, posing a test for the infrastructure of this West African state just weeks before the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games, which will begin on October 31.

Local media reported that a mother and child died in Dakar's Parcelles Assainies district after their house was flooded.

Nepal ends search and rescue operations after floods — what about the missing05.10.26, 17:47 • 10813 views

The Ministry of the Interior confirmed reports of deaths and injuries in Dakar and the city of Matam in the northeast of the country. A building collapse was also reported in the city of Kaolack in the south.

Prime Minister Amadou Al-Amine Lo said there was a high likelihood of more rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

He also noted that the start of the school year, scheduled for this week, could be postponed if the water does not recede.

In Spain, powerful downpours caused widespread flooding — a 102-year-old woman was killed03.10.26, 22:58 • 6214 views

Senegal's meteorological agency ANACIM reported that 142 mm of rain fell in 24 hours in the city of Rufisque (near Dakar) and the city of Ranerou (Matam region). In the Yoff district of Dakar, 138 mm was recorded.

Antonina Tumanova

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