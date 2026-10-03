In Spain, powerful downpours caused widespread flooding — a 102-year-old woman was killed

In Spain, torrential rains caused extensive flooding that killed a 102-year-old woman. The town of Madrigueres received 142 liters of precipitation per square meter. Euronews reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to a statement from the regional government, 142 liters of precipitation per square meter fell in the municipality, necessitating the deployment of a large-scale rescue operation. Regional authorities also activated the Action Plan for Adverse Weather Conditions (METEOCAM) at the first level of readiness.

In the house where the deceased woman was found, the water rose to a height of one meter. In the afternoon and early at night, emergency services carried out around 90 rescue operations, mainly freeing people from homes affected by water accumulation. The regional government said it had received numerous calls from residents who "were frightened and did not know what to do."

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his support on X. "All my love to the relatives of the woman who died as a result of the flooding, and all our support and solidarity to the affected residents," he wrote.

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