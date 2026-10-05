Russian citizens arriving from Thailand are not allowed to leave the plane until their temperatures have been checked. The reason is an outbreak of COVID, Telegram channel Shot reports, as UNN reports.

Details

Recently, passengers on a flight from Bangkok that arrived at Sheremetyevo underwent a similar screening. Before the passengers had left the plane, sanitary and quarantine control officers equipped with a thermal imaging camera boarded the aircraft.

It is also reported that since the beginning of 2026, around 140,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Thailand, approximately 65,000 of which occurred during the rainy season. Twenty-six deaths were registered over the year. Most of those who died were elderly people and patients with severe chronic diseases.

Reminder

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit against Pfizer. He accused the drugmaker of misleading consumers about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.