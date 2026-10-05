Russians destroyed the "Kumus" pharmaceutical plant in Sumy; one person was killed

Russian occupiers destroyed the Kumus pharmaceutical plant in Sumy. As a result of the attack, a company employee who had worked in the plant’s engineering department since 2009 was killed. The company’s press service reported this, according to UNN.

The Russians destroyed an enterprise that produced medicines vital to Ukrainians. At the same time, the company continues to operate in order to ensure uninterrupted access to essential medicines for Ukrainian patients.

In addition to its production facilities in Ukraine, the company has manufacturing capacities in India—in Indore and Bhiwadi. This will make it possible, provided there are no artificial regulatory obstacles, to restructure the processes and work to ensure uninterrupted supplies of medicines to Ukraine