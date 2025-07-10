Russian propaganda uses Ukrainian footage for discreditation: Ihnat urged not to share photos of missile fragments

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
10:35 AM • 2033 views
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 8938 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 19222 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 48269 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 25308 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 51883 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 146235 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78713 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 83465 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109664 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
5.8m/s
53%
742mm
Popular news
Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social mediaJuly 10, 01:55 AM • 9601 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 24494 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters06:16 AM • 13072 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg07:25 AM • 4025 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 8691 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 48269 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 61288 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 67245 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 73708 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 146235 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 137996 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 267596 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 447156 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 276216 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 384865 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

Russian propaganda uses Ukrainian footage for discreditation: Ihnat urged not to share photos of missile fragments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 179 views

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, urged not to share photos of fragments of downed missiles, as Russian propaganda uses them to create fakes. The enemy uses complex routes for strikes on Kyiv, complicating the work of air defense.

Russian propaganda uses Ukrainian footage for discreditation: Ihnat urged not to share photos of missile fragments

 After another massive attack on Kyiv, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat warned against publishing photos and videos of downed missile debris. According to him, such footage is actively used by Russian propaganda to create fakes and discredit the Ukrainian air defense system.

He stated this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

He noted that during the night attack, the main direction of the enemy's strike was the capital of Ukraine, and Kyiv's air defense actively worked on enemy targets all night. However, Ihnat also emphasized that after each interception, missile fragments fall to the ground, and citizens, not understanding what they are photographing, publish pictures online, which enemy resources immediately use.

Downed ballistic missiles, downed cruise missiles, and an anti-aircraft missile that shoots down an enemy cruise or ballistic missile in the sky... some fragment will definitely fall to the ground. Well, accordingly, it is photographed, all this is posted on Telegram. People do not understand what kind of missile it is, they say it is Russian. But enemy propaganda publics take these photos or videos and say: "So, this is their foreign-made anti-aircraft missile, they are shelling themselves and so on. There is a discreditation (of Ukraine – ed.)

– Ihnat explained.

In this context, he called for awareness and to refrain from publishing such content, especially if you are not an expert in weapons.

According to him, attacks on Kyiv are carried out along complex organized routes from different directions and heights, which complicates the work of air defense.

There is no need to talk about any strangeness of routes. The main direction of the strike, of course, is the city of Kyiv. If you look around Kyiv, everything is red, that is, they come from different directions, at different heights, that is... and ultra-low altitudes, and they raise higher, attacking in this way from different sides, which, of course, complicates the work of air defense

- he explained

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat added that despite this, all possible means are working on the downing – from mobile fire groups to anti-aircraft drones.

Addition

In Kyiv, the night attack of the Russian Federation affected six districts, fires broke out, and rescue services worked on the sites.

Svitlana Vodolaha, head of the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reported that 400 rescuers and 91 units of rescue equipment worked to eliminate the consequences of the shelling in Kyiv.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Yurii Ihnat
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9