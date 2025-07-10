Russian propaganda uses Ukrainian footage for discreditation: Ihnat urged not to share photos of missile fragments

After another massive attack on Kyiv, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat warned against publishing photos and videos of downed missile debris. According to him, such footage is actively used by Russian propaganda to create fakes and discredit the Ukrainian air defense system.

He stated this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

He noted that during the night attack, the main direction of the enemy's strike was the capital of Ukraine, and Kyiv's air defense actively worked on enemy targets all night. However, Ihnat also emphasized that after each interception, missile fragments fall to the ground, and citizens, not understanding what they are photographing, publish pictures online, which enemy resources immediately use.

Downed ballistic missiles, downed cruise missiles, and an anti-aircraft missile that shoots down an enemy cruise or ballistic missile in the sky... some fragment will definitely fall to the ground. Well, accordingly, it is photographed, all this is posted on Telegram. People do not understand what kind of missile it is, they say it is Russian. But enemy propaganda publics take these photos or videos and say: "So, this is their foreign-made anti-aircraft missile, they are shelling themselves and so on. There is a discreditation (of Ukraine – ed.) – Ihnat explained.

In this context, he called for awareness and to refrain from publishing such content, especially if you are not an expert in weapons.

According to him, attacks on Kyiv are carried out along complex organized routes from different directions and heights, which complicates the work of air defense.

There is no need to talk about any strangeness of routes. The main direction of the strike, of course, is the city of Kyiv. If you look around Kyiv, everything is red, that is, they come from different directions, at different heights, that is... and ultra-low altitudes, and they raise higher, attacking in this way from different sides, which, of course, complicates the work of air defense - he explained

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat added that despite this, all possible means are working on the downing – from mobile fire groups to anti-aircraft drones.

Addition

In Kyiv, the night attack of the Russian Federation affected six districts, fires broke out, and rescue services worked on the sites.

Svitlana Vodolaha, head of the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reported that 400 rescuers and 91 units of rescue equipment worked to eliminate the consequences of the shelling in Kyiv.