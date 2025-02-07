Russian oil transit through Ukraine decreased by 15% in 2024 - Media

In 2024, Russian oil transit through Ukraine decreased by 15% to 11.5 million tons. Hungary received the largest volume.

Russian oil transit through Ukraine's pipeline system decreased by 15% to 11.5 million tons (230,300 barrels per day) in 2024. The main destination remains Hungary, which received 4.8 million tons of oil, which corresponds to 42% of the total transit volume and remained at the level of the previous year.

In contrast, exports to Slovakia decreased by 13% to 4 million tons, and supplies to the Czech Republic fell to 2.7 million tons.

Russia supplies oil through Ukraine via the Druzhba pipeline, which was built in the Soviet era. The southern branch of this route connects Russian oil fields with refineries owned by MOL (Hungary, Slovakia) and PKN Orlen (Czech Republic).

Meanwhile, Poland and Germany stopped buying Russian oil in 2023 due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Currently, Germany uses this route to supply Kazakh oil, which amounted to 1.5 million tons last year.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered draft law No. 12380 banning the transit of Russian energy during martial law.

At the same time, a resolution was also registered to stop the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine. The contract is valid until the end of 2029.

However, on January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.

Due to cheaper oil and higher payments to state-owned oil refineries, oil revenues to the Russian state budget in January were close to a yearly low.