Russian oil transit through Ukraine decreased by 15% in 2024 - Media

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 4557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57932 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101429 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104912 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122207 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101987 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128666 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103499 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113280 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105641 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101995 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84723 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110938 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105344 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 4437 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122194 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128656 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152014 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110938 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138195 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139960 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167752 views
Russian oil transit through Ukraine decreased by 15% in 2024 - Media

Russian oil transit through Ukraine decreased by 15% in 2024 - Media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34389 views

In 2024, Russian oil transit through Ukraine decreased to 11.5 million tons. Hungary remained the largest recipient with 4.8 million tons, while supplies to Slovakia and the Czech Republic decreased.

In 2024, Russian oil transit through Ukraine decreased by 15% to 11.5 million tons. Hungary received the largest volume.

This is reported by the Russian newspaper Vedomosti, citing its own sources, Reuters reports, according to UNN

Russian oil transit through Ukraine's pipeline system decreased by 15% to 11.5 million tons (230,300 barrels per day) in 2024. The main destination remains Hungary, which received 4.8 million tons of oil, which corresponds to 42% of the total transit volume and remained at the level of the previous year.

In contrast, exports to Slovakia decreased by 13% to 4 million tons, and supplies to the Czech Republic fell to 2.7 million tons.

Weapons for oil: how weapons are supplied to Russia bypassing sanctions24.12.24, 19:42 • 21896 views

Russia supplies oil through Ukraine via the Druzhba pipeline, which was built in the Soviet era. The southern branch of this route connects Russian oil fields with refineries owned by MOL (Hungary, Slovakia) and PKN Orlen (Czech Republic).

Meanwhile, Poland and Germany stopped buying Russian oil in 2023 due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Currently, Germany uses this route to supply Kazakh oil, which amounted to 1.5 million tons last year.

Add

 The Verkhovna Rada has registered draft law No. 12380 banning the transit of Russian energy during martial law. 

At the same time, a resolution was also registered to stop the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine. The contract is valid until the end of 2029.

However, on January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security. 

Recall 

Due to cheaper oil and higher payments to state-owned oil refineries, oil revenues to the Russian state budget in January were close to a yearly low.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan
polandPoland

