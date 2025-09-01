The Russian Federation no longer conceals its goal of seizing Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the video from the Russian "Ministry of Defense," where the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valeriy Gerasimov, reported on the "spring-summer campaign" in Ukraine, one can see a map on which not only Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions are marked as "territory of Russia," but also Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

The latter borders the unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldovan Republic" - a quasi-state entity on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, where Russian troops have been stationed since the 1992 armed conflict.

Recall

