Exclusive
09:15 AM • 33464 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 27848 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 49252 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 58627 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
05:46 AM • 55993 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 48773 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 29148 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 22950 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 53805 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 90709 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 49281 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 58656 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Russian military does not hide plans for Odesa and Mykolaiv regions: map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

On the map of the Russian General Staff, presented by Valery Gerasimov, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions are marked as "territory of Russia". This indicates Russia's open plans to seize these regions.

Russian military does not hide plans for Odesa and Mykolaiv regions: map

The Russian Federation no longer conceals its goal of seizing Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the video from the Russian "Ministry of Defense," where the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valeriy Gerasimov, reported on the "spring-summer campaign" in Ukraine, one can see a map on which not only Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions are marked as "territory of Russia," but also Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

The latter borders the unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldovan Republic" - a quasi-state entity on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, where Russian troops have been stationed since the 1992 armed conflict.

Recall

The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valeriy Gerasimov, prepared a map of Donetsk region for Putin. It allegedly marked the routes of advance for sabotage and reconnaissance groups. This was done to create the impression that the Russian army controls the front and is ready for a rapid further offensive.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Fake news
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Transnistria
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Moldova