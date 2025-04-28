Russian Federation losses per day: 1160 soldiers eliminated and 31 artillery systems destroyed

In the past 24 hours, on April 27, Russian troops lost 1,160 soldiers and 31 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.28.25 are estimated to be:

personnel ‒ 949,800 (+1160) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10723 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22338 (+13)

artillery systems ‒ 27038 (+31)

MLRS ‒ 1373 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1145 (0)

aircraft ‒ 370 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 34083 (+72)

cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 46292 (+105)

special equipment ‒ 3860 (0)

Data are being updated.

Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian invaders. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. He stressed that there will be retribution for every crime committed.

