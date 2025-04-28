Russian Federation losses per day: 1160 soldiers eliminated and 31 artillery systems destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 27, the Russian army lost 1160 soldiers and 31 artillery systems. Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 invaders.
In the past 24 hours, on April 27, Russian troops lost 1,160 soldiers and 31 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.28.25 are estimated to be:
- personnel ‒ 949,800 (+1160) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10723 (+4)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 22338 (+13)
- artillery systems ‒ 27038 (+31)
- MLRS ‒ 1373 (0)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1145 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 34083 (+72)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 46292 (+105)
- special equipment ‒ 3860 (0)
Data are being updated.
Recall
Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian invaders. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. He stressed that there will be retribution for every crime committed.
123 clashes in a day: the enemy attacks in the Kharkiv and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff27.04.25, 22:27 • 6802 views