Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal
April 27, 07:17 PM

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Russian Federation losses per day: 1160 soldiers eliminated and 31 artillery systems destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 27, the Russian army lost 1160 soldiers and 31 artillery systems. Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 invaders.

Russian Federation losses per day: 1160 soldiers eliminated and 31 artillery systems destroyed

In the past 24 hours, on April 27, Russian troops lost 1,160 soldiers and 31 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.28.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel ‒ 949,800 (+1160) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10723 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22338 (+13)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27038 (+31)
          • MLRS ‒ 1373 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1145 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 34083 (+72)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 46292 (+105)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3860 (0)

                              Data are being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian invaders. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. He stressed that there will be retribution for every crime committed.

                              123 clashes in a day: the enemy attacks in the Kharkiv and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff27.04.25, 22:27 • 6802 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
