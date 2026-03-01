Russian drone attacked dormitory in Kharkiv, there are casualties

On the morning of March 1, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv - in the Shevchenkivskyi district, an enemy drone attacked a dormitory. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

A fire broke out at the site of the strike, and people began to be evacuated from the building. At the same time, a video of the UAV strike on the dormitory appeared online.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that a 69-year-old woman sought medical help. She suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the Russian attack.

Recall

Over the past day, February 28, 158 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russian occupiers launched 2 missile and 80 air strikes, using 8613 kamikaze drones.