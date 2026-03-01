Russian drone attacked dormitory in Kharkiv, there are casualties

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
01:50 AM • 15107 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 26321 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 41979 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 50147 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 59329 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 46405 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 49937 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 51307 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 57140 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 50603 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
65%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran declares readiness for a prolonged war and denies significant losses from airstrikesFebruary 28, 09:05 PM • 10218 views
Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuriesFebruary 28, 09:37 PM • 11088 views
Iran's state agency denied Trump's statement about the death of Ayatollah Ali KhameneiFebruary 28, 10:36 PM • 7230 views
FBI puts counter-terrorism units on high alert due to threat of retaliation from IranFebruary 28, 11:00 PM • 6338 views
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader04:37 AM • 13686 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 54214 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 58393 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 49417 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 53251 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 54098 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Masoud Pezeshkian
Kamala Harris
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 29463 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 28777 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 27997 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 27830 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 41668 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Russian drone attacked dormitory in Kharkiv, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

On the morning of March 1, Russian occupiers attacked a dormitory in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the strike, a 69-year-old woman sought medical help due to an acute stress reaction.

Russian drone attacked dormitory in Kharkiv, there are casualties

On the morning of March 1, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv - in the Shevchenkivskyi district, an enemy drone attacked a dormitory. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

A fire broke out at the site of the strike, and people began to be evacuated from the building. At the same time, a video of the UAV strike on the dormitory appeared online.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that a 69-year-old woman sought medical help. She suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the Russian attack.

Recall

Over the past day, February 28, 158 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russian occupiers launched 2 missile and 80 air strikes, using 8613 kamikaze drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv