Russian border ship violated Estonia's maritime border

A Russian Federation border patrol vessel of the "Svetlyak" class, "Sochi 500", entered Estonian territorial waters without permission, remaining in Estonian waters for approximately 35 minutes. The incident occurred on the morning of July 26, east of Vaindloo Island. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that according to the Estonian State Border Law, a foreign warship is allowed to pass through the country's territorial waters, exercising innocent passage. To do this, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs must be notified 48 hours before the passage. The Russian border vessel did not do this.

The Estonian Navy monitored the situation. They identified the ship and also recorded the fact of border violation.

Addition

On Monday, July 28, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy to hand him a note of protest.

The violation of Estonia's maritime border by Russia is a serious and unacceptable incident. This message was also conveyed to the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation - emphasized Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

