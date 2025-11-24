Russian attacks on Ukrainian regions: 4 civilians killed and 13 wounded in a day, consequences shown

The Prosecutor General's Office is documenting the consequences of Russian aggression against civilians and shelling of Ukrainian territories. Massive Russian strikes have led to the death and injury of civilians, as well as significant destruction of civilian infrastructure. This was reported by the PGO, writes UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv region, on November 23, from 9:25 PM to 10:00 PM, Russian troops attacked the regional center with at least 15 drones. Four people were killed, and 13 were injured. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, drones hit private houses: three women were killed, and seven people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl.

In the Saltivskyi district, six people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy, and in the Kholodnohirskyi district, a 63-year-old enterprise guard was killed. As a result of the strikes in Kyrylivka, Chuhuiv district, more than 50 pigs were killed and an agricultural firm's security guard was injured. Around 10:00 PM, a man was killed in Kupyansk. Drones also damaged houses in Odnorobivka and a mobile operator's transport in Studenok, and "Grads" in Sadovod damaged private households.

Dnipropetrovsk region. On the night of November 24, Russians attacked the Synelnykivskyi district with UAVs: a critical infrastructure facility, a private house, and a car were damaged. In the Nikopol district, damage to the territory of a fire and rescue unit was recorded.

Chernihiv region. On November 24, at 6:30 AM, UAVs hit a private sector on the outskirts of Chernihiv. Two civilians were injured and hospitalized, one house was destroyed, several were damaged, and a fire broke out at the impact site.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) based on these facts. Prosecutors and police investigators continue to document the consequences of the strikes and collect evidence.

