Russian attacks on Ukrainian regions: 4 civilians killed and 13 wounded in a day, consequences shown

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14106 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 14389 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 15994 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 22534 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 29714 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 31639 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35706 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26820 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22836 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 20039 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.8m/s
73%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 16952 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 14953 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 17351 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 5686 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 20994 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14117 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 49584 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 127267 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 90018 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 94561 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 2306 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 3054 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 35068 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 45753 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 47595 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
Tesla Model Y

Russian attacks on Ukrainian regions: 4 civilians killed and 13 wounded in a day, consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

The Prosecutor General's Office is documenting the consequences of Russian aggression, which led to the death of four and injury of 13 people in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as damage in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv Oblasts. Among the victims are children, and houses and infrastructure have been destroyed.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian regions: 4 civilians killed and 13 wounded in a day, consequences shown

The Prosecutor General's Office is documenting the consequences of Russian aggression against civilians and shelling of Ukrainian territories. Massive Russian strikes have led to the death and injury of civilians, as well as significant destruction of civilian infrastructure. This was reported by the PGO, writes UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv region, on November 23, from 9:25 PM to 10:00 PM, Russian troops attacked the regional center with at least 15 drones. Four people were killed, and 13 were injured. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, drones hit private houses: three women were killed, and seven people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. 

The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attack24.11.25, 01:56 • 17260 views

In the Saltivskyi district, six people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy, and in the Kholodnohirskyi district, a 63-year-old enterprise guard was killed. As a result of the strikes in Kyrylivka, Chuhuiv district, more than 50 pigs were killed and an agricultural firm's security guard was injured. Around 10:00 PM, a man was killed in Kupyansk. Drones also damaged houses in Odnorobivka and a mobile operator's transport in Studenok, and "Grads" in Sadovod damaged private households.

Dnipropetrovsk region. On the night of November 24, Russians attacked the Synelnykivskyi district with UAVs: a critical infrastructure facility, a private house, and a car were damaged. In the Nikopol district, damage to the territory of a fire and rescue unit was recorded.

Killed and wounded civilians, damaged civilian objects: police document Russian war crimes in Kherson region23.11.25, 14:47 • 3296 views

Chernihiv region. On November 24, at 6:30 AM, UAVs hit a private sector on the outskirts of Chernihiv. Two civilians were injured and hospitalized, one house was destroyed, several were damaged, and a fire broke out at the impact site.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) based on these facts. Prosecutors and police investigators continue to document the consequences of the strikes and collect evidence.

Four people killed and four injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region - National Police23.11.25, 13:27 • 3518 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Kupiansk
Kharkiv