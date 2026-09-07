Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed and six wounded

One person was killed and six were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked four districts more than 20 times using drones and artillery. In particular:

in Dnipro, a logistics company's warehouse, an enterprise, and a garage cooperative were damaged; a 69-year-old man was killed, a 49-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition, while two more 19-year-old men and a 68-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment;

in Kamianske district, the Vyshnivska and Bozhedarivska communities came under attack: infrastructure was damaged, and a 26-year-old man was injured; he will receive outpatient treatment;

in Nikopol district, the enemy targeted the district center and the Chervonohryhorivska, Marhanetska, and Pokrovska communities: a private house, infrastructure, and a car were damaged, and a 55-year-old man was injured;

in Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy shelled the Zelenodolska and Hrushivska communities.

Previously

On Sunday, September 6, Russian forces launched a strike on Dnipro. A fire broke out at the logistics company's warehouses as a result of a UAV impact.

Russia's attack on Dnipro on September 2: six wounded, one person killed