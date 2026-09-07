Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed and six wounded

$44.7351.94
ukenru
11:12 PM • 104 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: shopping center catches firePhotoVideo
08:22 PM • 9212 views
Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it abolish the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts
September 6, 02:36 PM • 28104 views
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has completely halted operations following a strike by FP-1 drones.Video
September 6, 10:32 AM • 34275 views
Kravchenko denied his involvement in covering up illegal call centers
Exclusive
September 6, 09:55 AM • 26883 views
Astrological forecast and horoscope for the week of September 7–13, 2026
Exclusive
September 6, 08:57 AM • 26216 views
Political scientist explains why Russia keeps Ukraine under constant shelling
September 6, 08:02 AM • 23664 views
Ukrainian forces attacked the Ryazan oil refinery using FP-1 dronesVideo
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 33959 views
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
September 6, 06:58 AM • 17540 views
Trump's support for AI data centers could hurt Republicans in the elections
September 5, 10:37 PM • 42747 views
"The Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by re-burying Nazis": Putin spoke "frankly" with Witkoff and Kushner
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.5m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news
Ukrainians have been allowed to submit claims for loss of employment due to the warSeptember 6, 02:24 PM • 4592 views
In Dnipro, the number of people wounded in the enemy attack has risen to threeSeptember 6, 02:46 PM • 5228 views
In Nepal, a woman who had been presumed dead by her family after the floods was found alive under the rubble 10 days laterPhotoSeptember 6, 03:12 PM • 4908 views
Zelenskyy announced the next round of negotiations with the United States, Britain, France and GermanyVideoSeptember 6, 03:48 PM • 8826 views
Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to destroy 3 helicopters in the Russian FederationVideo06:19 PM • 10366 views
Publications
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 33957 views
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 84265 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 87053 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 75388 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 69667 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Ruslan Kravchenko
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 36258 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 35303 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 45629 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 64008 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 59752 views
Actual
Ka-50
The Guardian
Fox News
Mi-8
Diia (service)

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed and six wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

Russian forces attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times. A 69-year-old man was killed and six people were wounded.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed and six wounded

One person was killed and six were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked four districts more than 20 times using drones and artillery. In particular:

  • in Dnipro, a logistics company's warehouse, an enterprise, and a garage cooperative were damaged; a 69-year-old man was killed, a 49-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition, while two more 19-year-old men and a 68-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment;
    • in Kamianske district, the Vyshnivska and Bozhedarivska communities came under attack: infrastructure was damaged, and a 26-year-old man was injured; he will receive outpatient treatment;
      • in Nikopol district, the enemy targeted the district center and the Chervonohryhorivska, Marhanetska, and Pokrovska communities: a private house, infrastructure, and a car were damaged, and a 55-year-old man was injured;
        • in Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy shelled the Zelenodolska and Hrushivska communities.

          Previously

          On Sunday, September 6, Russian forces launched a strike on Dnipro. A fire broke out at the logistics company's warehouses as a result of a UAV impact.

          Russia's attack on Dnipro on September 2: six wounded, one person killed02.09.26, 13:43 • 5099 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          War in Ukraine
          Explosions
          Fires
          War in Ukraine
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          Dnipro (city)