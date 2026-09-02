Russia's attack on Dnipro on September 2: six wounded, one person killed
Kyiv • UNN
On Wednesday, September 2, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro. One person was killed, and at least six were injured.
On Wednesday, September 2, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro. At least 6 people were injured, and one person was killed, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, according to UNN.
Details
Food warehouses belonging to a retail chain were damaged. Rescuers are extracting the body of the deceased man from under the rubble. The threat continues. Remain in safe places until the all-clear is given
We remind you
On September 2, Russia struck a university in Kyiv right during classes, while 160 students were in a shelter. Russian strikes also damaged facilities in Odesa, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.