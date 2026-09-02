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Russia's attack on Dnipro on September 2: six wounded, one person killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

On Wednesday, September 2, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro. One person was killed, and at least six were injured.

Russia's attack on Dnipro on September 2: six wounded, one person killed

On Wednesday, September 2, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro. At least 6 people were injured, and one person was killed, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, according to UNN.

Details

Food warehouses belonging to a retail chain were damaged. Rescuers are extracting the body of the deceased man from under the rubble. The threat continues. Remain in safe places until the all-clear is given

 — the post said.

We remind you

On September 2, Russia struck a university in Kyiv right during classes, while 160 students were in a shelter.  Russian strikes also damaged facilities in Odesa, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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