Russia's attack on Dnipro on September 2: six wounded, one person killed

On Wednesday, September 2, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro. At least 6 people were injured, and one person was killed, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, according to UNN.

Details

Food warehouses belonging to a retail chain were damaged. Rescuers are extracting the body of the deceased man from under the rubble. The threat continues. Remain in safe places until the all-clear is given — the post said.

We remind you

On September 2, Russia struck a university in Kyiv right during classes, while 160 students were in a shelter. Russian strikes also damaged facilities in Odesa, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.