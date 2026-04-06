Russian attacks blacked out parts of 5 regions - the most difficult situation is in Chernihiv region, 16.7 thousand families are without electricity in Odesa

The Russian Federation continues to attack energy infrastructure in Ukraine, resulting in power outages in 5 regions this morning, with the most difficult situation in Chernihiv Oblast. In Odesa Oblast, the enemy again attacked a DTEK energy facility overnight, but no blackouts are currently predicted, the Ministry of Energy, NPC "Ukrenergo" and DTEK reported on Monday, writes UNN.

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"Over the past and current day, the enemy continued to carry out missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure facilities," Ukrenergo reported.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions temporarily remain without electricity. The most difficult situation is in Chernihiv Oblast. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

According to Ukrenergo, the largest number of consumers are currently without power in the region due to damage to several energy facilities by the enemy.

350,000 subscribers in Chernihiv region left without electricity due to Russian attack

DTEK reported that the enemy again attacked the company's energy facility in Odesa Oblast overnight. "On the night of April 6, Russians struck an energy facility. By morning, energy workers had restored power to critical infrastructure and almost 3,000 families. Another 16.7 thousand families in parts of the Primorsky, Khadzhibey, and Kyiv districts of Odesa remain without electricity. The damage is significant, and restoration will take time. We are working on site: clearing debris and doing everything possible to restore power as soon as possible," DTEK stated.

Energy workers, as noted by the Ministry of Energy, are working in an enhanced mode to restore electricity to all subscribers as soon as possible. Restoration work continues around the clock.

No restrictions are predicted today - stated the Ministry of Energy.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption shows an upward trend amid cloudy weather; it is advisable to postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances to daytime hours and consume electricity sparingly from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

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