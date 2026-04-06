Slavutych left without electricity due to Russian attack on energy infrastructure

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Slavutych is again without electricity due to a Russian attack on energy infrastructure, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Monday, UNN reports.

In the morning, the enemy again attacked the energy infrastructure. As a result of the attack, Slavutych was temporarily left without electricity - this is about 21 thousand people. - Kalashnyk wrote on social media.

As soon as the security situation allows, according to him, energy workers will immediately begin restoration.

"All critical infrastructure has already been switched to backup power. There is water, social facilities are working - on generators. Communication and internet remain stable. Invincibility points are open - they are ready to help everyone who needs it," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

350,000 subscribers in Chernihiv region left without electricity due to Russian attack