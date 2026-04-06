350,000 subscribers in Chernihiv region left without electricity due to Russian attack

In the Chernihiv region, two energy facilities were damaged as a result of a Russian attack, leaving hundreds of thousands of consumers without electricity. The largest outages were recorded in Chernihiv, Pryluky, and two districts of the region, according to "Chernihivoblenergo", writes UNN.

Details

According to the oblenergo, an important energy facility was damaged in the Nizhyn district. As a result, 340,000 subscribers in the cities of Chernihiv and Pryluky, as well as in the Chernihiv and Pryluky districts, were de-energized.

Earlier in the night, energy workers also reported damage to another energy facility - in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district. More than 10,000 subscribers were left without electricity there.

Energy workers will begin emergency restoration work as soon as the security situation allows! - reported in "Chernihivoblenergo".

Currently, the assessment of the consequences of the strikes is ongoing, and further clarification regarding the extent of the damage is expected.

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