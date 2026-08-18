Russian attack on Pechenihy: Russia struck with two "Banderols," the number of injured has increased

The number of people injured in the Russian missile strike on a busy intersection in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region, has risen, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said on Tuesday on social media, UNN reports.

The occupiers struck the central part of the settlement with two Bandеrol missiles. Ten people are currently known to have been killed and at least 18 injured - Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, the shelling set a café and seven cars on fire over an area of approximately 400 m². The fire has now been extinguished. Ten private houses, a post office building, five shops, and 15 cars were also damaged.

"Medics are providing the necessary assistance to the wounded. The rubble of the destroyed buildings is still being cleared at the site, and emergency services are checking the surrounding area in case anyone else needs help. All emergency services are operating in an enhanced mode," the regional administration head said.

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