"We will definitely respond" - Zelenskyy reacts to Russia's missile attack on busy intersection in Pechenihy and shows the aftermath

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on a crowded intersection in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region, which claimed the lives of 10 people, showing the aftermath and stating that "we will definitely respond to this Russian strike," UNN writes.

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"This morning, the Russians brutally struck a crowded intersection in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region—where a post office and shops are located, surrounded only by residential buildings. As of now, ten people are known to have been killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Many people were injured and are receiving all necessary medical assistance. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire; all emergency and operational services continue to work at the scene," Zelenskyy said on social media.

According to him, "all the circumstances of this tragedy are being established."

We will definitely respond to this Russian strike. And it is no less important that our partners also complement our justified kinetic responses with their own steps to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine - Zelenskyy emphasized.

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