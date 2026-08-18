Number of injured in Russian missile attack on Pechenihy doubled

The number of people injured as a result of Russia’s missile attack in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region, has risen to 17, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said on social media Tuesday, UNN reports.

The number of people injured in the attack in Pechenihy has risen to 17 - Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, "medical teams and other emergency services are working at the scene." Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance, he added.

Update

Previously, 10 people killed and 8 injured were reported as a result of Russia’s missile attack on Pechenihy in Kharkiv region.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office said that, according to the investigation, at around 08:40 on August 18, Russian forces struck the settlement of Pechenihy in Chuhuiv district. Preliminary information indicates that the enemy used two small cruise missiles called "Banderol."

Stores, a café, and cars were damaged.