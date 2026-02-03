Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 3: there are casualties and destruction in Obukhiv district

$42.810.04
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 19023 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 29292 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 22510 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 32757 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 21461 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15027 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 12993 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 26692 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 27606 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
Popular news
Russia threatens strikes on foreign troops if they are deployed in UkraineFebruary 2, 10:14 PM • 9364 views
Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attackFebruary 2, 11:13 PM • 11200 views
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of UkraineFebruary 2, 11:34 PM • 18641 views
"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitorsFebruary 3, 12:29 AM • 13505 views
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildings01:43 AM • 18078 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 2388 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 32809 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 23286 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 26719 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 77239 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 14383 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 16169 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 16081 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 15228 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 14945 views
Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 3: there are casualties and destruction in Obukhiv district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

On the night of February 3, the Kyiv region was subjected to a combined attack. In the Obukhiv district, a man was injured, and houses and cars were damaged.

Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 3: there are casualties and destruction in Obukhiv district

On the night of February 3, Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the Kyiv region. Ordinary peaceful communities, energy infrastructure, and people's homes were targeted, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Details

A man was injured in the Obukhiv district. According to preliminary data, he sustained injuries from glass fragments. In addition, two private houses and a car were damaged.

The danger continues. We ask everyone to remain in safe places and not to ignore air raid sirens. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. More detailed information will follow

- Kalashnyk stated.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of February 3, three people were injured, and hits and debris falls were recorded in five districts.

UNN also reported that the Russians deliberately attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones in freezing weather.

Yevhen Ustimenko

