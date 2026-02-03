Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 3: there are casualties and destruction in Obukhiv district

On the night of February 3, Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the Kyiv region. Ordinary peaceful communities, energy infrastructure, and people's homes were targeted, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Details

A man was injured in the Obukhiv district. According to preliminary data, he sustained injuries from glass fragments. In addition, two private houses and a car were damaged.

The danger continues. We ask everyone to remain in safe places and not to ignore air raid sirens. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. More detailed information will follow - Kalashnyk stated.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of February 3, three people were injured, and hits and debris falls were recorded in five districts.

UNN also reported that the Russians deliberately attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones in freezing weather.