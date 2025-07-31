Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: among the dead is a patrol officer, her body was recovered from under the rubble

As a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv in the Sviatoshynskyi district, patrol police officer Liliia Stepanchuk, who joined the ranks of the National Police in 2017, was killed. This was reported by the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, on Facebook, according to UNN.

The terrorist country deliberately kills civilians, strikes at Ukrainian homes, and mercilessly takes lives... Unfortunately, during the missile strike in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, our colleague, patrol police officer Liliia Stepanchuk, was killed. Liliia worked as an inspector of platoon No. 2, company No. 3, battalion No. 1, regiment No. 2 (serving the left bank) of the patrol police department in Kyiv, Department of Patrol Police. She joined the police in 2017. Until the last minute, her family and friends hoped for a miracle... But the miracle, unfortunately, did not happen - Vyhivskyi reported.

He said that rescuers had unblocked the police officer's body from under the rubble. Her father may be under the ruins of the house, and his search is currently underway.

According to him, the girl was "always sincere, benevolent, and dedicated to her work, she was a bright person who sincerely served the Ukrainian people, protected people, and remained faithful to her Oath until her last breath."

Recall

On July 30, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv. As a result of the attack, 11 people are already known to have died, and 93 people were injured, including 11 children. Rescue operations and debris removal are ongoing.

In the capital, August 1 was declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive shelling. On this day, flags will be lowered, and all entertainment events will be canceled.