Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: among the dead is a patrol officer, her body was recovered from under the rubble

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 15493 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 26436 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 83611 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 46512 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 53167 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 55420 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 213143 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 252678 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 111929 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 96170 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
66%
746mm
Popular news
Man rescued from under rubble of destroyed entrance in Kyiv after Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhotoJuly 31, 07:54 AM • 4996 views
"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"PhotoJuly 31, 08:05 AM • 10823 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - TkachenkoJuly 31, 10:16 AM • 18790 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideo11:54 AM • 15796 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 12336 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 12579 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 15510 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 213230 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 252756 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 184534 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
France
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 12579 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 123841 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 185282 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 241136 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 286548 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: among the dead is a patrol officer, her body was recovered from under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Patrol police officer Liliia Stepanchuk died in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack. Her body was recovered from under the rubble, the search for her father continues.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: among the dead is a patrol officer, her body was recovered from under the rubble

As a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv in the Sviatoshynskyi district, patrol police officer Liliia Stepanchuk, who joined the ranks of the National Police in 2017, was killed. This was reported by the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, on Facebook, according to UNN.

The terrorist country deliberately kills civilians, strikes at Ukrainian homes, and mercilessly takes lives... Unfortunately, during the missile strike in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, our colleague, patrol police officer Liliia Stepanchuk, was killed. Liliia worked as an inspector of platoon No. 2, company No. 3, battalion No. 1, regiment No. 2 (serving the left bank) of the patrol police department in Kyiv, Department of Patrol Police. She joined the police in 2017. Until the last minute, her family and friends hoped for a miracle... But the miracle, unfortunately, did not happen 

- Vyhivskyi reported.

He said that rescuers had unblocked the police officer's body from under the rubble. Her father may be under the ruins of the house, and his search is currently underway.

According to him, the girl was "always sincere, benevolent, and dedicated to her work, she was a bright person who sincerely served the Ukrainian people, protected people, and remained faithful to her Oath until her last breath."

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 1531.07.25, 19:52 • 3336 views

Recall

On July 30, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv. As a result of the attack, 11 people are already known to have died, and 93 people were injured, including 11 children. Rescue operations and debris removal are ongoing.

In the capital, August 1 was declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive shelling. On this day, flags will be lowered, and all entertainment events will be canceled.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarKyiv
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Facebook
Kyiv