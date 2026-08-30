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Russian attack on Kyiv - business center housing Danone and Nivea offices damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

A Russian attack damaged the SP Hall business center in Kyiv, where international companies operate. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

Russian attack on Kyiv - business center housing Danone and Nivea offices damaged

On Sunday, August 30, Russian forces attacked Kyiv. The strike damaged the "SP Hall" business center, which houses the offices of "Danone," "Novartis," "Nivea," "Watsons," and other international companies. UNN reports.

Details

Videos showing the aftermath of the attack have appeared online. They were posted by social media users. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far; however, some media outlets and Telegram channels are already writing about the possibility of a shortage of "Danone" products.

Meanwhile, Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that in the Holosiivskyi district, debris from a UAV damaged the facade of a two-story café building. There was no fire, and no one was injured.

Meanwhile, the Russian UAV attack on Kyiv continues.

We remind you that

Russian forces attacked food and warehouse infrastructure facilities in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions during the night of August 30. According to local media, the facility in question was Sandora.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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