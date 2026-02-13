$43.030.06
February 12, 04:21 PM • 18868 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
February 12, 04:03 PM • 40158 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 29435 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 38321 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
February 12, 11:56 AM • 30836 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
February 12, 11:18 AM • 25560 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 26486 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29512 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 75116 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM • 51001 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Russian attack on Kramatorsk killed three brothers, their mother and grandmother sustained multiple injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

As a result of a direct hit on a private house in Kramatorsk, three brothers, aged 19 and 8, were killed. Their 43-year-old mother and 65-year-old grandmother sustained blast and traumatic brain injuries.

Photo: t.me/Donetsk_obl_prokuratura

On the night of February 13 (at 9:15 PM on February 12), Russian troops attacked the residential area of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. As a result of a direct hit on a private house, two 19-year-old youths and their 8-year-old brother were killed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Also, the 43-year-old mother of the deceased boys and their 65-year-old grandmother sustained bodily injuries. Both women were diagnosed with blast and craniocerebral injuries with concussion, chest contusions, spinal and arm contusions, as well as shell shock.

Both victims received qualified medical assistance. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers are determining the type of weapon used by the Russians in the attack.

Recall

Due to the night Russian attack on Odesa region, one person died and six were injured, three of them in serious condition.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kramatorsk