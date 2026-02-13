Russian attack on Kramatorsk killed three brothers, their mother and grandmother sustained multiple injuries

Photo: t.me/Donetsk_obl_prokuratura

On the night of February 13 (at 9:15 PM on February 12), Russian troops attacked the residential area of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. As a result of a direct hit on a private house, two 19-year-old youths and their 8-year-old brother were killed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Also, the 43-year-old mother of the deceased boys and their 65-year-old grandmother sustained bodily injuries. Both women were diagnosed with blast and craniocerebral injuries with concussion, chest contusions, spinal and arm contusions, as well as shell shock.

Both victims received qualified medical assistance. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers are determining the type of weapon used by the Russians in the attack.

Recall

Due to the night Russian attack on Odesa region, one person died and six were injured, three of them in serious condition.