Russian attack on Dnipro and the region on February 28 - one injured and destruction

February 27, 07:28 PM • 11898 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 25111 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 29749 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 39478 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 39286 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 40297 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 55133 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 46768 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 40255 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 34181 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Zelenskyy: "I would invite Putin to Kyiv, but why? I am ready to meet on neutral territory, but not in Russia and not in Belarus"February 27, 08:28 PM • 4230 views
White House calls urgent meeting over military laser use on Mexico borderFebruary 27, 08:41 PM • 7774 views
Sweden confirmed that the drone that approached the French aircraft carrier was RussianFebruary 27, 08:44 PM • 5766 views
The Taliban movement announced its readiness for dialogue after massive Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and KandaharFebruary 27, 09:30 PM • 8328 views
US initiates process to confiscate tanker Skipper and nearly 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil12:55 AM • 4882 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 12622 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 17938 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 18184 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 22767 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 24478 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 10259 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 10948 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 11654 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 27728 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 25395 views
Russian attack on Dnipro and the region on February 28 - one injured and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

On the night of February 29, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro and the region with drones, injuring a man. Transport infrastructure, high-rise buildings, a private house, and a power line were damaged.

Russian attack on Dnipro and the region on February 28 - one injured and destruction
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

On the night of February 29, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro and the region, injuring a man. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha.

Details

The occupiers attacked three districts of the region with drones more than 10 times. In Dnipro, transport infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged. A man was injured.

At the same time, Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovska communities were under attack. A car caught fire, and a private house was damaged.

The Russians also attacked the Mezhivska and Vasylkivska communities in the Synelnykivskyi district. A power line was affected.

Recall

According to official data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total losses of enemy personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion exceeded 1,265,900 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Village
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Dnipro (city)
Armed Forces of Ukraine