Russian attack on Dnipro and the region on February 28 - one injured and destruction

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

On the night of February 29, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro and the region, injuring a man. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha.

Details

The occupiers attacked three districts of the region with drones more than 10 times. In Dnipro, transport infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged. A man was injured.

At the same time, Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovska communities were under attack. A car caught fire, and a private house was damaged.

The Russians also attacked the Mezhivska and Vasylkivska communities in the Synelnykivskyi district. A power line was affected.

Recall

According to official data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total losses of enemy personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion exceeded 1,265,900 people.