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Russian attack on an enterprise in Pryluky: a fire broke out, one person was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Russians shelled an enterprise in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, causing a fire. A woman was injured, and the aftermath of the attack is being dealt with.

Russian attack on an enterprise in Pryluky: a fire broke out, one person was injured

The enemy attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region on the evening of Monday, September 7. The State Emergency Service reports this and publishes the relevant photos, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that a woman was injured as a result of the Russian attack.

The Russians shelled one of the enterprises in Pryluky. A fire broke out at the site of the strike. Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling are ongoing

- the statement reads.

We remind you

On August 25, Russian occupiers twice attacked a branch and the transport base of Ukrposhta’s mobile branches in Chernihiv region. No employees were injured in the attack, but it was not without stress.

Death toll from strike on Pryluky rises to three, including a 15-year-old boy19.05.26, 16:41 • 2598 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
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State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast