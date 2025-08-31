Russian army lost over 290,000 servicemen killed and seriously wounded in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russian army has lost over 290,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded in Ukraine. The enemy suffered the most losses in Donetsk region, UNN writes with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

Overall, along the front, in just eight months of this year, Russians have lost over 290,000 of their military personnel killed and seriously wounded. They suffered the greatest losses specifically in Donetsk region, without achieving any of their strategic objectives. In some sections of the front, our stabilization measures are currently underway. - Zelenskyy reported, speaking about the results of the Staff meeting.

The head of state added that during the meeting, the situation in other areas of the front was analyzed. The defense forces, according to him, are doing everything necessary to protect the state.

We thoroughly analyzed the situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction and the occupier's intentions. Also, the situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. We will continue our active actions exactly as needed to protect Ukraine. Forces and means are prepared. We also planned new deep strikes. - Zelenskyy reported.

Addition

The Russian inheritance registry indicates the death of 220,000 Russian military personnel in Ukraine by August 2025. The pace of losses has increased, especially in 2024, when courts began to declare missing persons as deceased.

The Ukrainian General Staff called Gerasimov's report on the results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025 a lie. Russian troops did not gain full control over any major city, losing a significant number of soldiers and equipment, the Ukrainian agency emphasized.