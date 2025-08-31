$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 18856 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 47797 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 72198 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 87895 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 104658 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 251636 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 110100 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84935 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98999 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 318934 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Russian army lost over 290,000 servicemen killed and seriously wounded in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported over 290,000 losses of the Russian army in Ukraine over the past eight months of the current year. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk region, failing to achieve strategic objectives.

Russian army lost over 290,000 servicemen killed and seriously wounded in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russian army has lost over 290,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded in Ukraine. The enemy suffered the most losses in Donetsk region, UNN writes with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

Overall, along the front, in just eight months of this year, Russians have lost over 290,000 of their military personnel killed and seriously wounded. They suffered the greatest losses specifically in Donetsk region, without achieving any of their strategic objectives. In some sections of the front, our stabilization measures are currently underway.

- Zelenskyy reported, speaking about the results of the Staff meeting.

The head of state added that during the meeting, the situation in other areas of the front was analyzed. The defense forces, according to him, are doing everything necessary to protect the state.

We thoroughly analyzed the situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction and the occupier's intentions. Also, the situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. We will continue our active actions exactly as needed to protect Ukraine. Forces and means are prepared. We also planned new deep strikes.

 - Zelenskyy reported.

Addition

The Russian inheritance registry indicates the death of 220,000 Russian military personnel in Ukraine by August 2025. The pace of losses has increased, especially in 2024, when courts began to declare missing persons as deceased.

The Ukrainian General Staff called Gerasimov's report on the results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025 a lie. Russian troops did not gain full control over any major city, losing a significant number of soldiers and equipment, the Ukrainian agency emphasized.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Fake news
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine