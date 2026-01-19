Russian army launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
A series of enemy strikes on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv have been recorded. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the city mayor Ihor Terekhov.
According to preliminary information, the enemy struck the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.
And then added: "Another strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv."
Mayor Ihor Terekhov also confirmed several enemy strikes on the city: "An enemy strike on the Slobidskyi district of the city has been recorded," adding later: "Another strike on Kharkiv," and then: "The enemy continues shelling the city - more hits have been recorded."
