07:52 AM • 1138 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 3172 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 22905 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 44239 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 36335 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 70342 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 102932 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 46796 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 56193 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 59735 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
Russian army launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

A series of enemy strikes on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv have been recorded. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Russian army launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv

A series of enemy strikes were recorded in Kharkiv, Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and Ihor Terekhov, mayor of the city, reported on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to preliminary information, the enemy struck the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

- Syniehubov wrote.

And then added: "Another strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv."

Mayor Ihor Terekhov also confirmed several enemy strikes on the city: "An enemy strike on the Slobidskyi district of the city has been recorded," adding later: "Another strike on Kharkiv," and then: "The enemy continues shelling the city - more hits have been recorded."

Julia Shramko

