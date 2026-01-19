Russian army launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv

A series of enemy strikes were recorded in Kharkiv, Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and Ihor Terekhov, mayor of the city, reported on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to preliminary information, the enemy struck the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. - Syniehubov wrote.

And then added: "Another strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv."

Mayor Ihor Terekhov also confirmed several enemy strikes on the city: "An enemy strike on the Slobidskyi district of the city has been recorded," adding later: "Another strike on Kharkiv," and then: "The enemy continues shelling the city - more hits have been recorded."

