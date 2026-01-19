126 out of 145 drones neutralized during Russian attack over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 drones overnight, 126 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 19 (from 18:00 on January 18), the enemy attacked with 145 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk - temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 126 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones. 13 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at five locations - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Night attack on Odesa: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged